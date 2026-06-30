Healthcare stock Park Medi World hits record high despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Healthcare stock Park Medi World surged as much as 4.45% to ₹303.70 apiece in Monday's trading session despite weak market sentiments on Dalal Street.

The healthcare stock opened at ₹290.80 apiece on the NSE today, as compared to the previous close of ₹289.70 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices declined on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in IT stocks amid concerns over potential U.S. interest rate hikes and weakness in auto shares following the Delhi government's new electric vehicle policy.

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After opening about 0.4% higher, the benchmarks erased their gains. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.22% to 23,894.1, while the BSE Sensex was down 0.16% at 76,607.97.

What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Park Medi World said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Umkal Health Care, has approved a major expansion of its existing 225-bed Park Hospital in Palam Vihar, Gurugram, by adding 100 new beds.

The move reflects the Park Group’s continued focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding its presence. One of the group's flagship facilities, the Palam Vihar hospital operated at an occupancy rate of around 86% in FY26 and generated revenue of approximately ₹245 crore.

The expanded facility, to be branded Park Hospital Platinum, is scheduled to begin operations in November 2026. Designed as a premium addition to the healthcare ecosystem, the hospital aims to redefine patient care by combining world-class infrastructure with advanced clinical expertise, delivering a seamless blend of comfort and comprehensive medical services.

Following the expansion, Park Group's total bed capacity in Gurugram will increase to 750, strengthening its ability to meet the region's rising demand for high-quality, accessible, and advanced healthcare.

The Palam Vihar expansion will primarily focus on enhancing the hospital's super-speciality offerings through targeted investments in high-acuity medical disciplines. This will broaden its tertiary care capabilities, enabling the treatment of a wider range of complex medical conditions while raising the standard of specialised healthcare in the region.

“It is my privilege to announce the expansion of Park Hospital, Palam Vihar, with 100 additional beds under the name Park Hospital Platinum, commencing November 2026. This boutique healthcare facility brings together advanced clinical excellence and a truly elevated patient experience. With this, our consolidated capacity across Gurugram rises to 750 beds, reinforcing our commitment to comprehensive super-speciality care. We thank our clinicians, staff, and patients for their continued trust as we set new standards in healthcare,” said Ankit Gupta, Managing Director, Park Medi World Limited.

Park Medi World share price trend The healthcare stock, which made its stock market debut in December 2025, has almost given multibagger returns of 99.60% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The stock has delivered 4% gains in a week and a month despite weak market sentiment.