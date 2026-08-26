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Healthcare stock Park Medi World jumps 3%, rises for 5th consecutive session after this capex update | Details here

Park Medi World share price debuted on the Indian stock market on 17 December last year. At the current market price of 291.40, the sock is up 80% from the issue price of 162. Year-to-date, the stock is up 92%, as per the BSE data.

Nishant Kumar
Updated26 Aug 2026, 12:06 PM IST
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Healthcare stock Park Medi World jumped 3% in intraday tarde on the BSE on Wednesday, extending for the fifth consecutive session.
Healthcare stock Park Medi World jumped 3% in intraday tarde on the BSE on Wednesday, extending for the fifth consecutive session.(Agencies)
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Healthcare stock Park Medi World is witnessing healthy buying momentum, defying weak market sentiment. Park Medi World share price climbed 2.7% to hit an intraday high of 291.40 on the BSE on Wednesday, 26 August. The stock looked set to extend gains for the fifth consecutive session, gaining almost 8% in the period.

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Park Medi World capex update

In an exchange filing on 26 August, Park Medi World said it had been awarded a mandate under the public–private partnership (PPP) model by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Uttar Pradesh, for the development and operation of a 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Under the concession, Park Group will construct the hospital facility over a period of two years from the appointed date, operate it under a long-term lease for 45 years, and make an investment of approximately 200 crore along with a concession of 76.52 crore from the State Government.

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The hospital will be developed on a 3.22-acre site allotted by the Municipal Corporation, with an option to secure an additional 2.47 acres from the fifth year following the commercial operations date (COD).

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The Prayagraj project forms the third pillar of Park Group's Uttar Pradesh strategy.

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"Together with its 360-bed hospital at Agra and its upcoming 400-bed facility at Gorakhpur, Park Group's total capacity in Uttar Pradesh will reach a critical mass of 1,260 beds on completion — positioning the group as one of the leading private healthcare providers in the State and reinforcing its long-term commitment to expanding access to high-quality tertiary care across North India," said the company.

Park Medi World share price trend

Park Medi World share price debuted on the Indian stock market on 17 December last year. At the current market price of 291.40, the sock is up 80% from the issue price of 162. Year-to-date, the stock is up 92%, as per the BSE data.

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Park Medi World shares hit a record high of 305.25 on 1 July and a record low of 138.15 on 18 December on the BSE.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsHealthcare stock Park Medi World jumps 3%, rises for 5th consecutive session after this capex update | Details here
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