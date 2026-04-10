Healthcare stock Park Medi World jumps 6% after this expansion update

Park Medi World share price surged nearly 6% on Friday, April 10, following the announcement of its multi-super specialty hospital opening in Panchkula on April 10, 2026, representing a significant expansion in Northern India.
The newly established facility is designed to enhance access to tertiary and quaternary healthcare across the Tricity area, which includes Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh. This initiative is anticipated to decrease reliance on metropolitan areas like Delhi for complex medical treatments.
The Panchkula hospital features state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, modular surgical theaters, and comprehensive critical care facilities. It will provide services in essential specialties such as oncology, neurosciences, orthopedics, cardiology, and robotic-assisted surgeries, with a strong emphasis on high-acuity and critical care.
The launch coincides with the ongoing development of the company's Mohali facility, further enhancing its presence in the region. As a result, the combined capacity of the group in the Tricity area is projected to reach approximately 850 beds.
Currently, Park Group operates 16 hospitals with a cumulative capacity of 3,960 beds. The company is also working on the addition of five new hospitals and expanding current facilities, which is anticipated to raise the total capacity to 5,460 beds by March 2028.
On a consolidated basis, Park Medi World's net profit increased by 11.38% to ₹50.78 crore, while net sales grew by 17.76% to ₹409.97 crore in Q3 December 2025 compared to Q3 December 2024.
Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director, Park Group of Hospitals, said - "The launch of our Panchkula facility and upcoming expansion in Mohali mark a significant step in building a scaled, integrated healthcare ecosystem across North India.
With a combined capacity of approximately 850 beds in the Tricity region, we are strengthening our ability to deliver advanced, high-acuity care closer to patients. Our focus is on building centres of excellence across key specialties while leveraging technology and operational efficiencies to deliver high-quality care at scale."
Park Medi World share price today opened at ₹208.60 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹216 apiece and an intraday low of ₹207.75 per share.
Shares of Park Medi World have shown strong momentum in recent months, outperforming broader market trends. The stock has delivered gains of around 7.6% in the past week and over 6% in two weeks, while extending its rally to about 43% over the last three months and nearly 42% on a year-to-date basis, significantly beating the BSE Sensex, which has remained under pressure during the same period.
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