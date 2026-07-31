Healthcare stock Park Medi World jumps over 8% ahead of the Q1FY27 results

Healthcare stock Park Medi World jumped more than 8% in intraday trade on the BSE on Friday, 31 July, ahead of the company's June quarter (Q1FY27) results. Park Medi World share price opened at ₹282.95 against its previous close of ₹279.10 and jumped as much as 8.2% to an intraday high of ₹301.95, inching closer to its record high of ₹305.25, which it hit on 1 July.

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The stock is witnessing strong traction ahead of the company's June quarter results, scheduled to be announced on Monday, 3 August.

In an exchange filing on 29 July, the company said that the meeting of its board of directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 3 August, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30 June 2026.

The company had recorded record revenue, profit, and EBITDA for Q4FY26 as well as for the entire financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

For Q4FY26, the company had recorded the highest-ever revenue of ₹460.40 crore, up 30% YoY (year-on-year). Net profit also came at record ₹76.8 crore, rising of 47% YoY for the quarter, with net profit margin rising 188 bps YoY to 16.7%. Its EBITDA in Q4FY26 was the highest-ever at ₹127.4 crore, up 44% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 27.7%, up 268 bps YoY.

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For FY26, its revenue jumped 21% YoY to a record ₹1,679.4 crore, while net profit climbed 27% YoY to ₹273.6 crore. Net profit margin for the year rose by 83 bps YoY to 16.3%. EBITDA of ₹444.3 crore, grew 20% YoY, and EBITDA margin stood at 26.5% for FY26.

Park Medi World share price trend Park Medi World shares were listed on 17 December last year. At the current price of ₹301.95, they are up 86% from their issue price of ₹162.

On a monthly scale, the stock is down nearly 2% in July after clocking gains for the last three consecutive months.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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