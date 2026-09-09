135% rally in one year | Healthcare stock shows resilience against stock market sell-off — close to record high

Healthcare stock Park Medi World traded higher during Wednesday’s session, bucking the broader sell-off in the Indian equity market. The stock opened at ₹282.40 per share on September 9, compared with its previous close of ₹282.25 on Tuesday.

Park Medi World share price touched an intraday high of ₹285.65, moving closer to record high of ₹305 and a low of ₹281.15 during Wednesday’s trade. As of 1:15 pm, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹12,202.05 crore.

The healthcare stock has delivered 40% returns in six months and multibagger returns of 135% returns in the last one year.

On the other hand, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply in early trade on Wednesday as rising tensions in West Asia drove crude oil prices close to the $100-per-barrel level. The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 500.25 points to 75,060.61, while the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 129.40 points to 23,506.10.

What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing on Wednesday, Park Medi World said that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Park Medicity Prayagraj Limited, to develop its upcoming 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Uttar Pradesh under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The parent company has acquired a 100% stake in the subsidiary for ₹0.15 crore, comprising 1.5 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

As per available information, the project is estimated to entail a total investment of around ₹200 crore, which will be funded through internal accruals. The project is also expected to receive a concession of ₹76.52 crore from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The entity will deal in Healthcare sector, for the development and operation of a multi-superspeciality hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The healthcare company reported strong year-on-year growth during the April–June 2026 quarter, with revenue increasing 19%, EBITDA rising 20%, and net profit climbing 35%.

The company plans to add 1,490 beds in calendar year 2026, representing approximately 46% growth in bed capacity over the 3,250 beds available in 2025. This would mark the company’s largest-ever addition of beds in any 12-month period.