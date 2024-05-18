Healthcare stocks in long runway for growth; HDFC Securities initiates with ‘Buy’ on Apollo Hospitals, Medplus Health
HDFC Securities initiated coverage on the healthcare stocks, with a ‘Buy’ rating on Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, given its steady growth and margin improvement and Medplus Health Services, given strong growth and margin improvement visibility.
India’s healthcare sector, largely comprising hospitals, diagnostic, and retail pharmacies, is expected to clock an 11-12% CAGR over FY23-28, reaching ₹16.5 - 17.5 lakh crore in FY28. The growth is likely to be driven by favourable macroeconomic factors such as healthcare infrastructure and a structural shift towards an organised market.
