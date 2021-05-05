OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Healthcare stocks rise as RBI eases lending

Healthcare stocks rise as RBI eases lending

RBI has said that to boost provision of immediate liquidity to ramp up covid-related healthcare infrastructure and services in the country, an on-tap liquidity window of Rs50,000 crore with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate is being opened till 31 March 2022. (REUTERS)Premium
RBI has said that to boost provision of immediate liquidity to ramp up covid-related healthcare infrastructure and services in the country, an on-tap liquidity window of Rs50,000 crore with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate is being opened till 31 March 2022. (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2021, 11:34 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • BSE Healthcare index surged nearly 2%
  • Among gainers, Lupin advanced 6%, Wockhardt 6%, Sun Pharmaceuticals 4%, Alkem Lab 4%, Metropolis Healthcare 3%, Glenmark Pharma 1.6%, Dr Reddy's Lab 1.5%, and Indraprastha Medical 1.5%

Indian healthcare stocks gained on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it will give Rs50,000 crore in liquidity to the sector.

BSE Healthcare index surged nearly 2%. Among gainers, Lupin advanced 6%, Wockhardt 6%, Sun Pharmaceuticals 4%, Alkem Lab 4%, Metropolis Healthcare 3%, Glenmark Pharma 1.6%, Dr Reddy's Lab 1.5%, and Indraprastha Medical 1.5%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

RBI said that to boost provision of immediate liquidity to ramp up covid-related healthcare infrastructure and services in the country, an on-tap liquidity window of Rs50,000 crore with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate is being opened till 31 March 2022.

Under the scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to a wide range of entities, including vaccine manufactures; importers/suppliers of vaccines and priority medical devices; hospitals/dispensaries; pathology labs; manufactures and suppliers of oxygen and ventilators; importers of vaccines, and covid-related drugs; logistics firms, and also patients for treatment, the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout