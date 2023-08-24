Margins key to banks, but don’t ignore opex1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Credit growth was healthy in Q1, but deposit growth was relatively modest. With deposit re-pricing catching up, the NIM reversal trend would continue to play out for banks. Now, the pace of deposit mobilization is crucial, but with intensifying competition, investors need to shift their focus on the sector’s operating expenses (opex) trends.
