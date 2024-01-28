Heard on the street! Sebi extends deadline for top corporates to either confirm or deny market rumours
The regulator had ordered the top 100 listed entities by market capitalisation and thereafter the top 250 listed entities to mandatorily verify and confirm, deny or clarify market rumours.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has released a circular to extend the timeline to implement the rule for top companies for verification of market rumours. The listed entities were divided into two broad categories: top 100 and top 250 by market capitalisation.
