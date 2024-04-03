Heatwave alert by IMD: Symphony and Voltas among four stocks to buy as temperature soars
This is giving undue advantages to air cooling solutions players discounting the higher demands in Q1FY25 sales. Over the medium-term, demand outlook we expect a higher 2 digit sales growth can be reported due to warning headlines, said Prashanth Tapse, Mehta Equities Ltd.
As we enter into fourth month of the year, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) have forecasted heatwave conditions in several states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi etc.
