Stock markets could come under severe selling pressure as worried investors look to save their capital in the wake of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund’s Thursday announcement that it will close six of its debt schemes due to liquidity issues. A 3.2% erosion in SGX Nifty this morning, as compared to its previous close, also points to a weak opening.

After the Franklin disclosure, Mint reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could step in to provide a special liquidity window to help mutual funds facing redemption pressure. That could calm the jitters, some experts said, even as there’s huge nervousness in the markets after the Franklin issue.

Asia equities are down after Wall Street pared early gains as optimism over a rebound in oil prices and prospects for further government stimulus were offset by stark economic data showing the toll of the covid-19 pandemic.

Wall Street closed little changed on Thursday in the hope a third straight decline in weekly jobless claims signaled the worst of the pandemic's impact on the labor market was over.

The main US stock indexes lost momentum, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq turning negative at the close, as investors digested a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial.

The US House of Representatives passed a $484 billion bill to expand federal loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and hospitals overwhelmed by patients suffering from covid-19.

Back home, laying the foundation for second generation labour reforms, a parliamentary standing committee on Thursday supported the idea of allowing companies with up to 300 workers to fire people or close down units without prior approval of the government, a threefold increase from the current threshold.

The RBI's attempts to provide liquidity to the market at low rates has hit a wall of risk aversion. Lenders on Thursday bid for and borrowed Rs12,850 crore, a little more than half of the Rs25,000-crore on offer from RBI’s second edition of targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO 2.0), meant for liquidity support to smaller non-bank financiers and microfinance institutions. The lacklustre response was despite funds being made available at the repo rate of 4.4%.

The US dollar edged higher against the euro in a choppy session after the meeting of the 27-member bloc leaders ended without any agreement on details.

Brent rose 96 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at $21.33 a barrel, while US crude jumped $2.72, or 19.7%, to settle at $16.50. These gains extend oil's rebound after major oil-producing nations said they would accelerate planned production cuts to combat the dramatic slump in demand due to the covid-19 pandemic.

(Reuters contributed to the story)