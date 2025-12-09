With such heavy supply, you can’t expect a runway market, says Axis Mutual Fund’s Ashish Gupta
Dipti Sharma 9 min read 09 Dec 2025, 09:00 am IST
Ashish Gupta, CIO of Axis Mutual Fund, notes that between a massive IPO pipeline and nearly $30 billion in the unlocking of pre-IPO stakes, the sheer volume of equity supply is curbing market returns.
India is in a better position, and 2026 appears to be an improvement over last year, according to Ashish Gupta, chief information officer (CIO), Axis Mutual Fund. “But with such heavy supply, you can’t expect a runaway market," he said.
