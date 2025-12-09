An announcement by itself may not trigger volatility. However, after the appointment, if the decision-making process deviates from the general principles of the Federal Reserve, the market will experience a heightened degree of volatility. As of now, we see even under the current Fed Chair, the US has been cutting rates. So I don’t think the announcement alone will trigger any sharp reaction. But if there are visible signs that decision-making is going to change, that can have implications not just for the equity market, but also for debt and currency markets. As we discussed earlier, surprisingly, India didn’t benefit much from the dollar depreciation this year; however, in my view, India’s overall positioning looks better for next year. If there is another pullback in the dollar index, it should translate into better FII flows into India.