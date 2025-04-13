That looked wise when Trump unveiled a barrage of steep tariffs and markets tanked. But many of the same funds were left playing catch-up when markets rallied after Trump’s tariff pause. Wednesday was the largest day of net stock buying for hedge-fund clients of Morgan Stanley since it began tracking the data in 2010. Much of that was the result of short covering, the bank said, which occurs when firms buy back shares to close out their bearish positions and prevent losses.