Hedge fund–style strategies lure India’s rich as private market premiums shrink
- As private market gains cool, wealthy Indians are flocking to hedge fund-style alternatives, with the fog lifting over Category III funds that were affected by unclear tax rules until recently.
India’s wealthy are increasingly shifting towards public market-linked investment strategies despite higher risk as opportunities for outsized gains in private markets fade, Mint’s analysis shows.
Domestic capital inflows into private equity- and private credit-led Category II alternative investment funds slumped to a five-quarter low of 4% in the April-June quarter, the analysis shows. In contrast, Category III funds continued to draw steady inflows, outpacing both Category I and II funds for a fifth straight quarter.
Alternative investment funds collect funds from other investors to invest in companies or projects. Category I AIFs include venture capital and infrastructure funds, while private equity and debt funds fall under Category II AIFs. Category III AIFs such as hedge funds have a higher risk appetite with aggressive investment strategies such as using algorithms for automated high-frequency stock trading.
The Delhi High Court recently clarified that Cat III AIFs with clear disclosures of beneficiaries will only attract short-term and long-term capital gains taxes, and not an automatic maximum marginal rate of 40%.