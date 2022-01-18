Hedge funds are dumping tech, buying oil in search for returns

Oil prices have been buoyed by increasing demand as the global pandemic gradually recedes, and rising geopolitical tensions. Drone strikes on the United Arab Emirates from Houthi rebels in Yemen has created risk in a critical oil-exporting region. On top of that, prices are getting support from concerns that Russia may only meet half of its scheduled output over the next six months, despite calls to hike output faster. Add in expectations that energy prices will be an ongoing driver of persistent inflation, and there’s little mystery to why hedge funds are pulling out of collapsing stocks and bonds -- and turning instead to commodities in search of precious returns.

