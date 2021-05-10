Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Hedge funds face backlash from Europe in bond market

Hedge funds face backlash from Europe in bond market

5 min read . 07:00 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Spain, France and Italy have moved to curb orders from hedge funds to avoid demand for new bonds from appearing inflated, bankers say

European governments are acting to limit hedge funds’ participation in the market for new sovereign bond issuance, following a surge in demand from the firms.

The pushback was prompted by unusually large orders placed by hedge funds for new bonds, which can then potentially be sold—sometimes within hours—to the European Central Bank for a profit, bankers, investors and a government official said. Order books, which track demand for new bonds and help determine the prices, have ballooned since hedge funds began to pile into this trade.

