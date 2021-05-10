Hedge funds face backlash from Europe in bond market
- Spain, France and Italy have moved to curb orders from hedge funds to avoid demand for new bonds from appearing inflated, bankers say
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
European governments are acting to limit hedge funds’ participation in the market for new sovereign bond issuance, following a surge in demand from the firms.
The pushback was prompted by unusually large orders placed by hedge funds for new bonds, which can then potentially be sold—sometimes within hours—to the European Central Bank for a profit, bankers, investors and a government official said. Order books, which track demand for new bonds and help determine the prices, have ballooned since hedge funds began to pile into this trade.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!