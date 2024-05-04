Hedge funds make billions as India’s options market goes ballistic

Most trades involve equity-index options—a security that gives the holder the right to buy an index at a given price, called the “strike price", when the contract expires at a future date. These are often used to place bets on the direction of an index for a small fee. If the strike price for a bullish option is far above the current index level, the cost of the option, called “the premium", is a tiny fraction of the value of the index. If the index climbs above the strike by expiration, the bet pays off. Otherwise investors lose the premium. Most Indian equity-index options are risky short-dated contracts of a week.