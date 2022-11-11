Hedging against currency swings separates winners from losers this year

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame inflation through an aggressive campaign of interest-rate increases have fueled the dollar’s rise. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other currencies, is up 15% this year and in September set a record close in data going back to 2001, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The dollar has gained 14% this year against the euro and 27% against the Japanese yen, according to Tullett Prebon.

