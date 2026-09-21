HEG Advanced Materials share price rises on new order from Indus Towers | Do you own?

HEG Advanced Materials share price rises 2% in Monday's trading session after the its subsidiary Replus Engitech bagged new order from Indus Towers.

HEG Advanced Materials shares opened at ₹243.85 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹237.05 last week on Friday. The stock touched the 5% upper circuit, touching an intraday high of ₹248.90, during the intraday session but later pared some gains to trade more than 2% higher.

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What's behind the rally in HEG Advanced Materials shares? In an exchange filing, HEG Advanced Materials said that its subsidiary Replus Engitech has received a new order from Indus Towers for the supply of Lithium-Ion Battery Banks.

“We wish to inform you that Replus Engitech Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, has received orders from Indus Towers Limited (formerly Bharti Infratel Limited) for the supply of Lithium-Ion Battery Banks,” the company said in the filing.

According to the filing, Replus Engitech has secured a ₹217.56 crore order from Indus Towers, which is inclusive of goods and services tax (GST), the company said in its NSE filing.

The lithium-ion battery bank supply order is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2027, or within an extended timeline as may be mutually agreed upon by both parties.

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HEG demerger details Earlier in September 2026, HEG Ltd completed a demerger to split its operations into two separate entities, with the aim of creating a standalone company for its graphite electrode business following the corporate restructuring.

As part of the demerger scheme, HEG Ltd has been renamed HEG Advanced Materials Ltd, while the demerged entity has been named HEG Graphite Ltd. The latter is expected to be listed on the NSE and BSE in the second half of October 2026.

HEG Advanced Materials will house the company’s advanced materials, battery energy solutions and green power businesses, along with Bhilwara Energy. In contrast, HEG Graphite will operate as a pure-play graphite electrode company.

HEG shares have been trading on an ex-demerger basis since September 7, with the stock price adjusted to account for the value of the demerged graphite electrode business.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.