HEG share price rises 5% amid falling markets post a fundraising update

  Stock Market Today: HEG Ltd share price gained 5% in the morning trades on Tuesday as it announced a fundraising update. Board approves up to 500 crore investments by Singularity fund into Bhilwara Energy Ltd

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated11 Mar 2025, 10:26 AM IST
Stock Markets Today: HEG share price gains

Stock Market Today: HEG Ltd share price gained 5% in the morning trades on Tuesday as it announced a fundraising update. HEG Board has approved up to 500 crore investments by Singularity fund into Bhilwara Energy Ltd

HEG share price opened at 408.00 on the National stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday. HEG share price opened with gains of more than 5% over the previous day closing price of 387.80. The HEG share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 416, translating into gains of more than 4.5% on a day when the stock markets remained under pressure . The Nifty-50 index was down half a percent on weak global cues

HEG Fund raise update

HEG Ltd on Monday post market hours announced outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10 March 2025. The HEG announcement was pertaining to approval of Bhilwara Energy razing funds up to 500 crore. Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund will be investing 250 crore in Bhilwara Energy with an option to invest an additional RS 250 crore.

HEG Ltd that the Board of directors at their meeting, approved, the execution of share subscription and shareholders’ agreement on 10 March 2025, amongst, HEG Limited, Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund II, Bhilwara Energy Limited, and existing shareholders of BEL in connection with investment of an aggregate amount of 250,00,22,488 crore (Indian Rupees Two Hundred Fifty Crore Twenty Two Thousand Four Hundred and Eighty Eight) by Singularity and its Affiliates

The Board has approved allotment and issuance of 1,75,95,979 equity shares of face value 10 each by Bhilwara Energy Ltd and post‐issuance, the Investors will hold 9.6% of the paid‐ up share capital of Bhilwara Energy Ltd.

The current shareholding of HEG in Bhilwara Energy is 49.01%. Post the Investment Transaction, the shareholding of the Company in BEL shall be 44.30%.

Additionally, after the closing of the Investment Transaction, Singularity has the option of investing a further aggregate amount of 250 crore

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

First Published:11 Mar 2025, 10:26 AM IST
