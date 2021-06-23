Heineken buys additional 39.6 mn shares in United Breweries

"(It) is positive and indicates its commitment and interest in UBBL and the Indian beer market. SEBI approval exempts Heineken from making an open offer. In our view, this may also exempt Heineken from an open offer, if it intends to acquire the balance 11% UB Group stake pledged with banks, whenever it is approved for sale," said Emkay Research in its report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}