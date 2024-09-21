Helios Capital's Samir Arora explains the ‘difficulty of sitting on cash…’

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Second problem with sitting on part cash: What do you pray every morning? That markets go down because you have some cash or that the markets go up because you have major investments in the market? Can get very confusing for both you and God," he quipped.

Arora added a note at the end, disclosing that Helios Capital's global fund is invested in Berkshire A and B shares.

Warren Buffett’s cash holding nears $280 billion Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, sold nearly half its stake in tech giant Apple, offloading nearly 50 per cent of the shares, leading to a rise in his cash holdings to almost $280 billion, as per reports in August 2024.