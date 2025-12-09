Helloji Holidays share price lists at ₹118 on BSE SME, same as IPO price

Helloji Holidays IPO Listing: Helloji Holidays share price delivered a flat listing performance in the Indian stock market on December 9. The stock debuted on Tuesday at ₹118 per share on the BSE SME platform, same as its issue price.

The SME IPO underperformed market expectations, as reflected in the grey market premium (GMP). The IPO’s GMP stood at ₹25 per share, pointing to an estimated listing price of around ₹143, which implied a 21.19 percent premium over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹118.

Helloji Holidays IPO Details Helloji Holidays made a muted entry on the BSE SME on December 9, 2025, following the successful completion of its public offer. The IPO was open for subscription from December 2 to December 4, and the allotment process was completed on December 5.

The price band for the IPO was set between ₹110 and ₹118 per share. Through a fully fresh issue of 9 lakh equity shares, the company mobilised ₹10.96 crore. The application lot size was 1,200 shares, and retail investors were required to invest a minimum of ₹2,83,200 for 2,400 shares at the upper price band.

The SME IPO witnessed strong demand, recording an overall subscription of 30.16 times. This included 22.80 times in the retail segment, 34.40 times among Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), and 41.60 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category. The proceeds will be utilised for working capital requirements, capital expenditure related to software purchases, and general corporate purposes.

Khambatta Securities Ltd. served as the book-running lead manager, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. acted as the registrar. Prabhat Financial Services Ltd. functioned as the market maker for the issue.