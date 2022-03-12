Here are 4 Tata group stocks Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds. Worth a look?2 min read . 08:17 AM IST
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: 4 Tata group stocks that Big Bull holds are Titan Company, Tata Motors, Tata Communications and Indian Hotels Company
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is closely followed by retail investors and market observers as it indicates about the direction in which smart money is moving. Big Bull holds around three dozen of listed stocks in his portfolio. However, Tata group stocks have always remained his one of the favourite stocks. Currently, 'Warren Buffett of India' holds 4 Tata group flagship stocks. Those stocks are Titan Company, Tata Motors, Tata Communications and Indian Hotels Company.
Here we list out details of Tata group shares in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio:
1] Titan Company: As per Titan Company shareholding pattern for Q3FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,57,10,395 Titan Company shares, which is 4.02 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. Similarly, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 Titan Company shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. In last one month, Titan share price has given alpha return to its investors. In last one month Sensex and Nifty have given zero return while this Tata company has delivered 4 per cent return in this period.
2] Tata Motors: According to shareholding pattern of Tata Motros for October to December 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 3,92,50,000 company shares, which is around 1.18 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. In last one month, the stock has been under selloff heat as it has lost more than 11 per cent in this period whereas key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dipped 1.50 per cent and 1.25 per cent respectively.
3] Tata Communications: As per Tata Communications shareholding pattern for third quarter of current fiscal, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 30,75,687 company shares or 1.08 per cent stake in the Tata group company. In last one month, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has dipped more than 5 per cent whereas in 2022, this stock has lost more than 20 per cent.
4] Indian Hotels Company: This is a Tata group hospitality stock that has been rising on the unlock theme. this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock too has generated alpha return in last one month. It has generated 4.30 per cent return in this period whereas in 2022, it has surged around 10.50 per cent in 2022.
