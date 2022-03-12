Here are 4 Tata group stocks Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds. Worth a look?

1] Titan Company: As per Titan Company shareholding pattern for Q3FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have shareholding in the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,57,10,395 Titan Company shares, which is 4.02 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. Similarly, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 Titan Company shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. In last one month, Titan share price has given alpha return to its investors. In last one month Sensex and Nifty have given zero return while this Tata company has delivered 4 per cent return in this period.

