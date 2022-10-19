Defense Expo 2022 has opened on 18th October till 22nd October 2022. As the 12th edition of DefExpo-2022 is underway at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, here we list out 5 multibagger defense stocks of Dalal Street that may attract your attention as the sector has been gaining traction amid India's self reliance in the defence manufacturing.

Multibagger defence stocks -

1] Data Patterns (India): This newly listed defense share has delivered 80 per cent return since its listing on BSE and NSE in December 2022. However, it is one of the multibagger IPOs in last one year as it was offered at a price band of ₹555 to ₹585 apiece. So, if an investor has remained invested in this defense stock after allotment, its return on investment in near YTD time is around 130 per cent.

2] Bharat Dynamics: In YTD time, Bharat Dynamics share price has ascended from around ₹390 to ₹917 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 135 per cent return to its positional investors. So, this small-cap defense stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 that one should keep in mind while thinking of buying any defense stock in future.

3] Cochin Shipyard: This defense stock is one of those stocks that have delivered strong rebound in post-Covid bounce back. In last near two years, this multibagger defense stock has risen from around ₹249 to ₹522 apiece levels, giving near 110 per cent return to its shareholders.

4] Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL: Shares of this defense stocks have doubled its shareholders' money in the year 2022 as it has risen from near ₹1233 to ₹2475 apiece levels, giving more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date (YTD) time. However, in last two years in post-Covid rebound, this defense stock has given around 400 per cent return to its positional investors.

5] Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Shares of this defense stock has shot up from ₹280 to ₹645 apiece levels, delivering around 125 per cent return to its shareholders in YTD time. In last one year, Mazagon Dock share price has risen around 150 per cent whereas in last 5 years, it has given around 290 per cent return to its positional investors.