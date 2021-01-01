Here are Axis Securities' top stock picks for 2021

The immense liquidity within banking system has meant that the sector is now focused on growth. NPAs are likely to be contained well and the banks have raised enough capital to tide over the stress challenges. As growth becomes the focus for banks, stock returns will track credit growth and pre provision profits which are likely to be significant. Apart from BFSI, the Union Budget for 2021 will be very critical with major schemes for manufacturing companies expected. This could mean a wide range of Atmanirbhar (self-sufficiency) schemes are in the fray. This could help the manufacturing sector immensely.