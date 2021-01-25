OPEN APP
Here are five pre-Budget stock picks from HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities five picks are Bharat Electronics Ltd, Escorts Ltd, HCG, HPCL and JK Cement (REUTERS)
HDFC Securities five picks are Bharat Electronics Ltd, Escorts Ltd, HCG, HPCL and JK Cement

Here are five pre-Budget stock picks from HDFC Securities

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 04:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The brokerage suggests a buy-on-dips strategy with a time frame of two quarters for these 5 stocks

Ahead of the Union Budget 2021, to be presented on February1, HDFC Securities has come up with five pre-Budget picks. They are Bharat Electronics Ltd, Escorts Ltd, HCG, HPCL and JK Cement Ltd. The brokerage suggests a buy-on-dips strategy with a time frame of two quarters.

Here is what HDFC Securities suggests

Bharat Electronics Ltd: Buy at LTP and add on dips in the Rs.122-124 band with target price of 148. Time horizon - Two quarters

Escorts Ltd: Buy at LTP and add on dips in the Rs. 1180-1190 band with target price of Rs. 1457. Time horizon - Two quarters

HCG: Buy at LTP and add on dips to 145-147 band with target price of 180. Time horizon - Two quarters

HPCL: Buy at LTP and add on dips in the Rs.208-210 band with target price of Rs. 250. Time horizon - Two quarters

JK Cement Ltd: Buy at LTP and add on dips in the Rs.1940-1975 band with target price of Rs. 2400.

Indian stocks markets have been very volatile in the run-up to Budget, falling today for the third day in a row amid huge intra-day volatility.

"We have seen Indian markets being highly volatile these days and this trend is expected to continue this week as we inch closer to the Union Budget," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. The Sensex today fell over 500 points.

The India VIX index today rose nearly 4% to 23.25.

