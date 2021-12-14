Here are the biggest downside risks and upside surprises for stocks in 2022

The findings are in line with the latest Bank of America Corp. survey of global fund managers, which showed that hawkish central banks are seen as the biggest tail risk for the first time since May 2018, followed by inflation and Covid-19’s resurgence. Investors are bracing for major policy meetings of the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England this week, which might provide clarity on the pace of monetary tightening and the wind down of stimulus measures.