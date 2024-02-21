Markets
Here are the top 5 PSU stocks with dividend yields above 5%
Equitymaster 6 min read 21 Feb 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Summary
- At current valuations, you'd get a decent stock that could not only give FD-like returns but also have the potential for both capital appreciation and increased dividend payouts in the future.
Passive income from dividends has become the lifeblood of many investors, and is one of the many reasons why they keep faith in the stock market. Even the father of value investing Benjamin Graham agreed. In his words, “The true investor will do better if he forgets about the stock market and pays attention to his dividend returns and to the operation results of his companies."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less