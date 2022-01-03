Here is what you can do when the stock markets get you down1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2022, 07:33 AM IST
An expert psychologist at Masina Hospital has shared inputs on how to manage anxiety when investing in the stock market
An expert psychologist at Masina Hospital has shared inputs on how to manage anxiety when investing in the stock market
|
Listen to this article
Stock market volatility may not only be leaving your portfolio crushed but your general outlook on life as well. fluctuations in the market is a major cause of anxiety and worry. Indian stocks have risen more than any other major market in the world this year and that is enticing millions of local investors to put their money. The fear of missing out (or FOMO) can be overpowering. The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, gained 22% and 24%, respectively, in 2021, outperforming global indices.
An expert psychologist at Masina Hospital has shared inputs on how to manage anxiety when investing in the stock market and strategies for controlling fear with regards to stock market turbulence. Uncertainty in the stock market is a major cause of anxiety and worry. Constantly watching throughout the day adds to the problem," says Dr Milan Balakrishnan, consultant psychiatrist at Masina Hospital.
Dr Milan Balakrishnan, consultant psychiatrist at Masina Hospital shared some tips:
Meanwhile, equity investors reaped handsome rewards in 2021 as their wealth grew nearly ₹78 lakh crore by dint of impressive market rallies despite Covid pandemic shocks.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!