Stock market volatility may not only be leaving your portfolio crushed but your general outlook on life as well. fluctuations in the market is a major cause of anxiety and worry. Indian stocks have risen more than any other major market in the world this year and that is enticing millions of local investors to put their money. The fear of missing out (or FOMO) can be overpowering. The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, gained 22% and 24%, respectively, in 2021, outperforming global indices.