Here is what you can do when the stock markets get you down

Here is what you can do when the stock markets get you down

FILE PHOTO: People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai.
1 min read . 07:33 AM IST Sangeeta Ojha

An expert psychologist at Masina Hospital has shared inputs on how to manage anxiety when investing in the stock market

Stock market volatility may not only be leaving your portfolio crushed but your general outlook on life as well. fluctuations in the market is a major cause of anxiety and worry. Indian stocks have risen more than any other major market in the world this year and that is enticing millions of local investors to put their money. The fear of missing out (or FOMO) can be overpowering. The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, gained 22% and 24%, respectively, in 2021, outperforming global indices.

An expert psychologist at Masina Hospital has shared inputs on how to manage anxiety when investing in the stock market and strategies for controlling fear with regards to stock market turbulence. Uncertainty in the stock market is a major cause of anxiety and worry. Constantly watching throughout the day adds to the problem," says Dr Milan Balakrishnan, consultant psychiatrist at Masina Hospital.

Dr Milan Balakrishnan, consultant psychiatrist at Masina Hospital shared some tips:

  • Avoid watching through the day.
  • Automate buying and selling at rates that are comfortable.
  • Make sure you balance your investments with other low-risk investments..
  • Make sure you have a contingency fund.
  • Be aware that the market is cyclical..what will go up will come down and vice-versa.
  • The crash is also an opportunity...
  • Don't constantly discuss the market with everyone.
  • Have clear investment plans, don't over-invest, and put in amounts that you can risk for a while.

Meanwhile, equity investors reaped handsome rewards in 2021 as their wealth grew nearly 78 lakh crore by dint of impressive market rallies despite Covid pandemic shocks.

