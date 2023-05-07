Here is why Paytm and BirlaSoft should be on your radar

The headline indices - Nifty and Bank Nifty - witnessed strong buying momentum throughout the week except in the last trading session. The index ended on a flat note. The outperformance continued in the Nifty PSE and CPSE index which were up by more than 1%. The bears returned to the market, as the benchmark Nifty ended the last day of the week with a loss of 1%. Over the week, the Nifty remained volatile before closing flat for the week. A profit booking of around 18,200 led to Friday's fall, which took Nifty back to the previous week's close.

