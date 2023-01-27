Here is why Sensex is down about 1,000 pts today1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:14 PM IST
- In afternoon, Sensex was down 966.85 points, or 1.61%, at 59,238.21 and Nifty was at 17,584.10, down 307.85 points, or -1.72%
The market has been in a free fall today. The benchmark indices started the day lower and deepened the cuts during the day.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×