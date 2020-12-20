Here’s a market forecast: 2021 will be hard to predict

Here’s a market forecast: 2021 will be hard to predict4 min read . 03:01 PM IST
The lesson of 2020 is that even correctly predicting fundamentals isn’t enough
We know now that as Wall Street analysts were publishing their 2020 forecasts the virus that would upend them all was already spreading in Wuhan, China. Jonathan Golub was particularly unlucky: On Jan. 21, Mr. Golub, Credit Suisse’s chief US equity strategist, upgraded his prediction for the S&P 500 to end the year at 3600.
Discounting the threat of Covid-19 that day was an easy mistake to make, and one I made too. But imagine he had spotted the epidemiological consequences, and correctly recognized that the economy would plunge into the deepest recession in centuries. Surely no one would have concluded that his bullish S&P forecast was way too cautious, and the S&P would be more than 100 points higher than he expected by December?
