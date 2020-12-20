Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Here’s a market forecast: 2021 will be hard to predict
Photo: Bloomberg

Here’s a market forecast: 2021 will be hard to predict

4 min read . 03:01 PM IST James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal

The lesson of 2020 is that even correctly predicting fundamentals isn’t enough

We know now that as Wall Street analysts were publishing their 2020 forecasts the virus that would upend them all was already spreading in Wuhan, China. Jonathan Golub was particularly unlucky: On Jan. 21, Mr. Golub, Credit Suisse’s chief US equity strategist, upgraded his prediction for the S&P 500 to end the year at 3600.

Discounting the threat of Covid-19 that day was an easy mistake to make, and one I made too. But imagine he had spotted the epidemiological consequences, and correctly recognized that the economy would plunge into the deepest recession in centuries. Surely no one would have concluded that his bullish S&P forecast was way too cautious, and the S&P would be more than 100 points higher than he expected by December?

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.