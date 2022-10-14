Here’s a different way to think about stock diversification

When investment exposure varies over time, the market’s ups and downs don’t balance out as well. With 2/2/2, an up in the first decade balances out with a down in the third, and vice versa. But with 1/2/3, an up in the first decade is dominated by a down in the third, and a down in the first decade is also dominated by an up in the third. Consequently, the 1/2/3 investment pattern leads to larger swings in lifetime accumulations. The 1/2/3 strategy has too little dependence on the first decade’s stock return and too much on the third. By comparison, the 2/2/2 approach is evenly spread out and thus better diversified.