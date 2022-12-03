Here's how Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha advises you to invest ₹1 lakh today1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 12:46 PM IST
- He feels at 21-22 times the one-year forward earnings, the market is expensive, especially given the inflation and growth rate
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder Zerodha and True Beacon expects the equity market to stay volatile in the coming days and he is taking a conservative approach while managing his personal portfolio with only 40 percent of the total portfolio invested in equity.