Here's how Pidilite and IKEA can help you find your multibagger stock6 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Find out what ingredients are required to discover multibagger stocks
Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of IKEA, started his first business at the age of 5. As a kid he sold match boxes that he bought cheaply in bulk in Stockholm and sold individually around his home in the forests of Southern Sweden.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×