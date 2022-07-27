Here's how Tata Motors shares will react after Q1 earnings

Mitul Shah- Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "Tata Motors consolidated revenue grew by 8% YoY (down 8% QoQ) to ₹719 billion, vs. our estimate of ₹732 billion. Its consolidated EBITDA de-grew by 40% YoY (down 64% QoQ) to ₹31.8 billion, vs. our estimate of ₹65 billion due to lower realization and lower margins at JLR and higher RM cost. EBIDTA margin contracted by 350bps YoY and 670bps QoQ to 4.4%, vs. our estimate of 8.9%. TTMT reported net loss of Rs50.1 billion and Adj net loss of Rs57.3 billion (adjusted for an exceptional item of ₹7.2 billion), vs. our estimated net loss of Rs15 billion."