Here's how to invest in US stocks through NSE IFSC

- When a company listed on exchanges in one country wants to attract investors and trading in another country, it is done through Depository Receipts (DRs). If the company offers the DR, it is called sponsored DR and if the company isn’t involved, it is called unsponsored DR. Indian companies like Infy, ICICI Bank, Wipro, and others trade on US stock exchanges through sponsored DRs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}