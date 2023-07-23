Stocks to Buy: Here's why BEML and Gail India are short-term buys

Stocks to Buy: Here's why BEML and Gail India are short-term buys2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 06:18 AM IST
Nifty faces downturn as tech stocks plummet, caution before quarterly results. BEML shows consolidation breakout, resistance at ₹1,800. Gail India sees strong buying interest, support at 106, said Rupak De of LKP Securities
The Nifty faced a downturn from it's all-time high as tech stocks plummeted due to Infosys' disappointing revenue guidance. Additionally, investors chose to stay cautious before quarterly results from big boys like Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. A crucial support level for the Nifty lies at 19,700, marked by significant put writing. Should the index breach this level, it may lead to a substantial market correction. On the upside, resistance is positioned at 20,000.
