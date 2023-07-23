Stocks to Buy: Here's why BEML and Gail India are short-term buys

Meanwhile, the index, Bank Nifty, experienced a volatile trading session with both buying and selling pressure seen from market participants on both ends. This volatility indicates indecision in the market, and traders are closely monitoring the price movements. The options data suggests that the market may remain range-bound as there is significant options selling observed at the at-the-money (ATM) strikes. Options sellers often anticipate that the market will remain within a specific range during a certain period. The lower end support for BANK Nifty is placed at 45,900. If the index falls towards this level and holds, it may act as a support, preventing further downside. On the other hand, the upside resistance is visible at the 46,350-46,400 levels. If the index manages to surpass this resistance area, it could signal further upward movement.