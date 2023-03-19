Here's why HDFC Bank is a buy despite the US banking crisis2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 09:17 AM IST
- The stock recovered from the support zone of 1530 and can witness a pullback rally if bank nifty sustains above the 39,000 level
The Indian equity market has endured another week of negative trades as the Nifty slipped below last week's low on the back of the banking crisis in the US. The benchmark Nifty made a low of 16,850, where it found support at the 21 exponential moving average. On the daily chart, the index found support at the historical congestion level, which led to recovery on the last day of the week.
