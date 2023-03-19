Here's why HDFC Bank is a buy despite the US banking crisis

The Bank Nifty bulls came back strong on the last day of the week and the index recovered sharply from the morning lows. The index broader trend remains negative but a pullback rally cannot be ignored from the current level as the index is trading in the oversold territory. The index lower-end support stands at 39,000 and the immediate upside resistance is visible at 40,000. Above which the index may move towards 41,000.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}