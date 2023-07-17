Here's why Hindalco and ICICI Bank seem attractive short-term bets

Here's why Hindalco and ICICI Bank seem attractive short-term bets2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 04:29 PM IST
Nifty breaks above resistance at 19,500, signaling a significant rally as Call writers unwind positions. Bank Nifty faces resistance at 45,000. Nifty IT index experiences bullish breakout. Buy Hindalco and ICICI Bank for potential upside moves.
The Nifty index's break above the consolidation range of 19,300-19,500 suggests increasing optimism in the market. The resistance at 19,500, which was heavily built by Call writers, has been surpassed on a closing basis. This breakthrough is expected to lead to a significant rally as the Call writers unwind their positions. The bullish crossover on the momentum indicator RSI reinforces the upward momentum.
