Here's why Hindalco and ICICI Bank seem attractive short-term bets

The stock has recently surpassed the swing high on the weekly chart, indicating a bullish breakout. Furthermore, it is maintaining its position above an important moving average, which suggests a positive trend. The weekly RSI shows a bullish crossover, adding to the bullish sentiment. These factors imply potential further upside for the stock in the near term. There is potential for further upside moves towards levels of 1060. Immediate support for the stock is found at 924.