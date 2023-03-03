Here's why PSU Bank shares are rallying today4 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index surged 5% on NSE during the day on Friday as Adani group gets fresh investment. Read on to know the reasons for the jump in the stocks:
Nifty PSU bank index jumped 5% on NSE on Friday during the day. All the PSU banks in the index were trading higher above 3.5%. Union Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank, UCO Bank and Indian Bank were trading more than 6% higher. The fading effect of Hindenburg report on Adani stocks and global recovery also contributed in the improved performance of the Nifty PSU bank.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×