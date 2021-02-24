Here's why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is betting big on Tata Motors

"I won't buy Bitcoin even for $5. In the world, only the sovereign has the right to create currency. The dollar move of 1-2 percent is news but here the fluctuation is 10-15 percent in a day, hence the speculation is the highest. I don't want to join every party in the town. You should go to the party which you like. I will never buy Bitcoin in my life. Cryptocurrencies should be banned," he said.