Here's why SBI is still buy-on-dip stock1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 11:16 AM IST
- SBI witnessed strong buying momentum from the lower levels and surpassed the previous week's high of ₹540. The upside targets are ₹590/610. Know the technical indicators of the stock
The Indian Equities witnessed a sharp recovery on March 3 throwing the bears out. The highest gainer in this pullback rally was the PSU Bank index which was up by 9.71% last week. The Metal index followed it which was up by 3.7%. The broader market such as midcaps and small caps also witnessed strong buying and were up by 1.98% and 1.17%, respectively, for the week ended March 3.
