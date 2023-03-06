Here's why SBI is still buy-on-dip stock

On the daily chart, the Nifty index has given a consolidation breakout, suggesting a rise in optimism. On the higher end, it found resistance around the 14-day moving average. The short-term trend remains negative as the index closed below the critical short-term moving average. The momentum oscillator RSI is in a bullish crossover on the daily timeframe. On the higher end, the Nifty may move higher once it moves above 17650; on the higher end, resistance is visible at 17,800. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,470.